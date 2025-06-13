Indian Railways Tightens Tatkal Rules: OTP Step, Aadhaar Login Made Mandatory

In a significant move to streamline the Tatkal ticket booking process and curb misuse, the Indian Railways has announced that from July 1, 2025, only Aadhaar-authenticated users will be permitted to book Tatkal tickets through the IRCTC website or mobile app.

The Railway Ministry issued this directive on June 10, 2025, instructing all zonal railway divisions to implement the new guidelines. The ministry emphasized that the initiative aims “to ensure that the benefits of the Tatkal Scheme reach genuine end users.”

Key Changes in Tatkal Booking Process:

Aadhaar Authentication Mandatory from July 1, 2025:

All users booking Tatkal tickets via IRCTC must complete Aadhaar-based verification before accessing the service.

OTP Verification from July 15, 2025:

An additional Aadhaar-linked OTP authentication step will be required for every Tatkal booking starting mid-July.

IRCTC Platform Exclusive for Tatkal Bookings:

Tickets under the Tatkal scheme will be available only through the IRCTC official website or mobile application.

Restrictions on Ticketing Agents:

The ministry has also introduced fresh restrictions on authorised railway ticketing agents:

Agents will not be allowed to book Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window.

For AC classes: 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM

For Non-AC classes: 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM

This restriction is aimed at providing fair access to individual passengers during the high-demand booking hours.

Implementation & System Updates:

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC have been directed to carry out the required system-level modifications and notify all zonal railways accordingly.

Why This Matters:

This new regulation is part of Indian Railways' ongoing effort to enhance transparency, reduce ticketing fraud, and prioritise genuine passengers over bulk bookings by agents. Aadhaar authentication is expected to add a layer of security and accountability to the high-demand Tatkal reservation system.