Heavy Rains Shatter Delhi-NCR, 7 People Killed and Many Stuck in Traffic Jam

Aug 01, 2024, 10:57 IST
- Sakshi Post

Heavy Rains Killed 7 People in Delhi-NCR Region

A 22-year-old woman and her toddler drowned in Ghazipur

Waterlogging and Traffic Jams

Many commuters trapped on roads

IMD issues Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Delhi

Heavy rains hit the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Seven people died and many others were affected. Tragically, a 22-year-old woman and her toddler drowned in Ghazipur.

Streets turned into rivers due to severe waterlogging, trapping many commuters. On the Mehrauli-Chhattarpur road, people were stuck for over 1.5 hours. There was also a traffic jam on the DND Flyway from Noida to Moolchand in Delhi.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced that all schools in the city would be closed on August 1.

The weather department warned people to stay safe during the heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi.

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
Delhi
Delhi Rains
Delhi NCR
Heavy rains
schools
traffic jams
Advertisement
Back to Top