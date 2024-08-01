Heavy Rains Shatter Delhi-NCR, 7 People Killed and Many Stuck in Traffic Jam

Heavy rains hit the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Seven people died and many others were affected. Tragically, a 22-year-old woman and her toddler drowned in Ghazipur.

Streets turned into rivers due to severe waterlogging, trapping many commuters. On the Mehrauli-Chhattarpur road, people were stuck for over 1.5 hours. There was also a traffic jam on the DND Flyway from Noida to Moolchand in Delhi.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced that all schools in the city would be closed on August 1.

The weather department warned people to stay safe during the heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi.