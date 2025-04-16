CM Siddaramaiah trying to turn Karnataka into 'mini Pakistan': Oppn leader R Ashoka

Belagavi, April 16 (IANS) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trying to turn Karnataka into a ‘mini Pakistan’ to appease Muslims, alleged Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, R. Ashoka.

Speaking at the BJP’s Janakrosh rally held in Belagavi, he said, “This is not the BJP’s march of anger, it is the people’s march of anger. Due to rising prices, people are suffering, and the BJP is fighting for them. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is on a mission to turn the state into Pakistan."

"There is even suspicion of foreign involvement in his effort to label Muslims as No.1. In his attempt to appease Muslims, he has divided all communities, effectively creating a mini Pakistan. Some terrorists have even distributed letters saying they will turn India into Pakistan,” he claimed.

The BJP leader went on to say, “A political bomb has been fixed to CM Siddaramaiah’s chair for November. He is doing all this because he knows he has to vacate it. He is imposing taxes on the poor in the state. Karnataka and Telangana have become ATMs for the central Congress. This is a political drama being played out to seize the chief minister’s chair.”

“There is no functioning of the Home Minister in the state. No matter how many crimes occur, G. Parameshwara says it is normal. Congress leaders know they won’t return to power next time. They’ve hiked the prices of milk, alcohol, and even death certificates. They’ve taxed garbage. BBMP officials are measuring the quantity of garbage and imposing a tax accordingly. Even parking a vehicle now invites a tax,” Ashoka alleged.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said, “Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have looted Rs 7,500 crore by investing Rs 50 lakh in a newspaper institution established by freedom fighters.

This investigation is taking place as per the court’s direction. But Congress leaders are making noise against it. What moral ground do they have to accuse the BJP when they themselves are involved in such corruption?” he questioned.

Ashoka asserted that the institution founded by freedom fighters should be brought under the government’s control, and the two accused should be punished appropriately.

“The ED and CBI are autonomous bodies. Cases are not filed against anyone without reason. Even when late Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister, the court acted against her. That is the power of the judiciary. Similarly, this case is also being investigated and decided in court. What authority does the Congress party have to give a clean chit in this case?” he asked.

Ashoka also targeted CM Siddaramaiah, saying, “Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had given Siddaramaiah all the powers. When he didn’t get power, he quit JD (S) and joined Congress. Now Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar is trying to wrest power from him.

Hence, Siddaramaiah is rushing to release the caste census report. He is number one when it comes to dividing people by religion and caste,” he criticised.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.