Heavy Rains to Lash Karnataka: Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued

Karnataka is bracing for a significant weather shift, with heavy rains expected to drench the state over the next five days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for November 30 and December 1, signaling the likelihood of severe weather in the southern interior districts. A subsequent Yellow Alert will be in place on December 2, covering areas such as Bengaluru, as well as the coastal and northern inland districts.

Thunderstorms and Heavy Rainfall Forecast

The IMD predicts that on November 30, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall will impact districts such as Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Urban and Rural, and Ramanagara. This weather pattern is set to persist into December 1, with Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur expected to bear the brunt.

Coastal regions, including Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, along with southern interior districts like Tumkur, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru, Chitradurga, and Kodagu, are also likely to experience moderate rain or thundershowers during this period.

Combined Impact of Rain and Cold

Adding to the challenges, a drop in temperatures is anticipated, with the mercury expected to fall 2-4°C below normal in isolated parts of North Central Karnataka. This cold wave, coupled with the forecasted heavy rains, could disrupt daily activities and heighten the need for caution.

Preparedness and Precaution

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC) has urged residents to stay alert, especially in the affected districts, and to take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of the adverse weather conditions.

