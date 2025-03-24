Heavy rain alert for Uttar Pradesh on March 25; Schools Holiday likely

Weather in Uttar Pradesh is likely to take a dramatic turn for the second time, with the Meteorological Department issuing heavy rains in several districts in the state on March 25. The department also issued a warning about strong winds and hailstorms, with residents expecting the unpredictable weather conditions. If there are heavy rains, schools and educational institutions are likely to announce a holiday, which would bring relief to students and teachers.

Rain and Hailstorm Predicted.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that rain with hailstorms and gusty winds is expected in districts like Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Bijnor, and Amroha. Some districts might also see thunder and lightning, adding to the uncertain weather forecast.

End of Cold Wave, Temperature.

The fluctuating weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh have put an end to the cold wave, and the minimum temperature in no district is below 10 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department reported minimum temperatures of 13 degrees Celsius in Bahraich, 14 degrees Celsius in Bulandshahr, 16 degrees Celsius in Barabanki, and 18.5 degrees Celsius in Varanasi.

Temperature Set to Rise Further

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning that the temperature is expected to rise even more in the next few days, increasing heat levels. People have been instructed to take precautions to safeguard themselves from the heat, and it is therefore important to remain updated about the weather.

