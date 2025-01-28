Gold and Silver Rates Today: January 28, 2025 – Check the Latest Prices Across India

Gold and silver prices have witnessed some fluctuations today, with a slight decline observed in both metals. As of today, January 28, 2025, the cost of gold has decreased modestly across India, while silver prices also show a reduction compared to previous days. These price movements are influenced by various factors in the global and domestic markets. Here's a detailed look at the current gold and silver rates in key cities across South India.

Gold Prices:

Gold prices have seen a modest decrease today. The price of 24 carat gold in India is ₹8241.3 per gram, reflecting a drop of ₹170.0 from the previous day. Meanwhile, 22 carat gold is priced at ₹7556.3 per gram, marking a decline of ₹150.0.

Over the past week, 24 carat gold has experienced a -1.43% change, and a -5.56% drop over the last month.

Silver Prices:

Silver prices are currently at ₹99500.0 per kilogram, a decrease of ₹1000.0 per kg compared to the previous day.

Gold Rates in South Indian Cities

Chennai

Gold Rate Today: ₹82261.0 per 10 grams

Yesterday’s Price: ₹82441.0 per 10 grams

Last Week’s Price: ₹81261.0 per 10 grams

Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: ₹82255.0 per 10 grams

Yesterday’s Price: ₹82435.0 per 10 grams

Last Week’s Price: ₹81255.0 per 10 grams

Hyderabad

Gold Rate Today: ₹82269.0 per 10 grams

Yesterday’s Price: ₹82449.0 per 10 grams

Last Week’s Price: ₹81269.0 per 10 grams

Visakhapatnam

Gold Rate Today: ₹82277.0 per 10 grams

Yesterday’s Price: ₹82457.0 per 10 grams

Last Week’s Price: ₹81277.0 per 10 grams

Vijayawada

Gold Rate Today: ₹82275.0 per 10 grams

Yesterday’s Price: ₹82455.0 per 10 grams

Last Week’s Price: ₹81275.0 per 10 grams

Silver Prices in South Indian Cities

Chennai

Silver Price Today: ₹106600.0 per kilogram

Yesterday’s Price: ₹107700.0 per kilogram

Last Week’s Price: ₹106600.0 per kilogram

Bangalore

Silver Price Today: ₹98500.0 per kilogram

Yesterday’s Price: ₹99600.0 per kilogram

Last Week’s Price: ₹98500.0 per kilogram

Hyderabad

Silver Price Today: ₹107200.0 per kilogram

Yesterday’s Price: ₹108300.0 per kilogram

Last Week’s Price: ₹107200.0 per kilogram

Visakhapatnam

Silver Price Today: ₹105600.0 per kilogram

Yesterday’s Price: ₹106700.0 per kilogram

Last Week’s Price: ₹105600.0 per kilogram

These price fluctuations in both gold and silver reflect the ongoing trends in the market. Stay updated for any changes to make informed decisions on buying or investing in precious metals.