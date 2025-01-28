Bank Holidays in February 2025: Check State-Wise List

As February arrives, working people and bank account holders should know what the bank holidays for the month are. Considering there are 14 bank holidays in February, including regional holidays, as well as weekends and national holidays, proper planning is a necessity so that no difficulties arise.

Each state will have its specific holidays, in addition to the regular second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. We have compiled a comprehensive state-wise list of bank holidays in February 2025 to help you plan your month.

State-Wise Bank Holidays in February 2025

February 2, 2025: New Year's Day/Loosong/Namsoong (All over India)

February 3, 2025: Saraswati Puja (North India)

February 8, 2025: Second Saturday (All over India)

February 9, 2025: Weekend Holiday (All over India)

February 11, 2025: Poosam (Chennai)

February 12, 2025: Guru Ravi Das's Birthday (Shimla)

February 15, 2025: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Imphal)

February 16, 2025: Weekend Holiday (All over India)

February 19, 2025: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur)

February 20, 2025: Statehood Day/State Day (Aizawl and Itanagar)

February 22, 2025: Fourth Saturday (All over India)

February 23, 2025: Weekend Holiday (All over India)

February 26, 2025: Mahashivratri

February 28, 2025: Losar (Gangtok)

Physical bank branches will remain closed on these dates, but digital banking services such as net banking, mobile banking, and UPI will remain open. This means you can continue to do your banking online or through your mobile even on holidays.

Plan and Stay Informed

One needs to plan and be aware of the bank holidays in February 2025, to avoid any inconveniences. It is essential to check up with the banks for specific holiday dates and timings and plan transactions accordingly.

