Rashmika Mandanna Steals the Spotlight on The Hollywood Reporter's 2025 Cover

Rashmika Mandanna is making a huge mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood, and her latest accomplishment proves it. The actress is featured on the first cover of The Hollywood Reporter magazine for 2025, looking absolutely stunning.

Rashmika stands out in a custom black jumpsuit with unique design accents on the pants, exuding confidence and elegance. The cover caption reads, “Go, Girl!”—a perfect phrase for this unstoppable star.

In her interview, Rashmika opens up about her success, the excitement of Pushpa 2’s release, and the pride she feels being part of the 1000 Crore Club. With her charm, humor, and honesty, Rashmika shows that she’s not just a rising star, but a strong presence in the global entertainment world.

Despite recently suffering a leg injury, Rashmika’s appearance on the magazine cover highlights her resilience. Her empowering presence shows that nothing, not even pain, can hold her back. With this latest milestone, Rashmika continues to prove herself as one of India’s brightest international stars, confidently stepping into the global spotlight.