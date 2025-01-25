Gold and Silver Prices on January 25: Check Today's Rates in India

Gold prices have remained steady today, January 25, with 24-carat gold priced at Rs. 82,420 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is unchanged at Rs. 75,550 per 10 grams. Despite a significant price increase yesterday, no further changes have occurred in the market today.

These consistent rates are observed across major cities, including Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Proddatur. In Chennai, gold prices also remain unchanged, with 22-carat gold priced at Rs. 75,550 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold at Rs. 82,420 per 10 grams.

In the national capital, New Delhi, prices are slightly higher compared to other cities. The cost of 22-carat gold is Rs. 75,700 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold is priced at Rs. 82,570 per 10 grams. These rates reflect no change from yesterday.

Silver Prices Also Steady

Silver prices have also remained stable. The rate for 1 kg of silver stands at Rs. 1,05,000. In cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, silver is priced at Rs. 1,00,000 per kg, while in Delhi, silver is available for Rs. 97,500 per kg.