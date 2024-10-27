Diwali 2024: Holidays for banks state-wise!

Diwali, the festive season is knocking on the door. Indians are all geared to take a well-deserved break during the time of Diwali. Diwali, this year falls on Thursday, October 31st, 2024 and will be observed as a public holiday across India. The festival of lights is an affair of triumph over darkness and ignorance, an affair for introspection of the spiritual order, family bonding, and community celebrations.

A few states have declared more holidays and, hence, an even longer festive season. October 31 has been declared a bank holiday in states like Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal shall celebrate Diwali on October 31st followed by more regional holidays on Friday, November 1st.

Since Diwali is on October 31, Indian banks will have to close for 15 days in October to accommodate national and regional holidays. This will include Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Muharram on October 24, Eid-e-Milad on October 26, and Bhai Dooj on November 1.

It is therefore very important that you plan your activities relative to the holiday list from your state. Additionally, checking your state's holiday list before planning your activity will help avoid last-minute disruptions. You should therefore plan your banking activities relative to your schedules, then book your travel and accommodation in advance to avoid having to rush at the very last minute.

The extended holiday season provides a perfect opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends. Diwali is a spiritual moment of introspection; such a break helps in rejuvenation and regaining focus. As India prepares to celebrate Diwali, the cities and towns come alive in scenic arrays of lights, decorations, and celebrations.

