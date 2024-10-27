Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK to hold first meeting today; cadres, fans throng venue

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) As Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay's TVK was set to hold its first conference commencing at 4 p.m. on Sunday, cadres and fans started pouring into the venue in Vikkaravandi, Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil superstar Suriya extended his wishes to Vijay, whom he calls his "Nanban" (friend).

An estimated 2,00,000 people are expected to attend the conference, and the Tamil Nadu Home Department has deployed 6,000 police officers to ensure security.

North Zone Inspector General of Police, Asra Garg, will oversee security operations, with four DIGs and 10 SPs supporting him along with additional personnel.

The atmosphere near V Salai, close to Vikravandi, was filled with anticipation as Vijay was expected to announce his party's agenda and policies at the inaugural state meet of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Reports suggest that several film personalities and retired senior bureaucrats were likely to join the TVK.

The event was set up across an 85-acre area with an additional 207 acres designated for parking. The main entrance was styled like Chennai's historic Fort St. George, lending grandeur to the event.

The venue featured towering cutouts of iconic figures such as B. R. Ambedkar, Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, K. Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar, Anjalai Ammal, and the kings of Chera, Chola, and Pandya dynasties, along with a massive cutout of Vijay himself.

Two caravans, 18 medical teams with doctors, and 22 ambulances were stationed at the site.

Fans and party cadres began arriving as early as Saturday, though media access to the venue has been restricted.

The event was set to include cultural programmes, speeches by key party leaders, and a presidential address by Vijay, who was expected to unveil the party’s principles.

However, the official event schedule has not been shared with the media till now.

Udayakumar, an IT professional from Madurai, who arrived for the conference, told IANS, "Vijay’s entry into politics is good for Tamil Nadu and its people. He has done careful homework before stepping into politics and is targeting the 2026 Assembly elections. I hope to see him as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

