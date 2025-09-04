Delhi-NCR to See More Rain Today; Yamuna Above Danger Mark, IMD Issues Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), forecasting more rain on Thursday. Continuous downpours over the past few days have pushed the Yamuna River beyond the 207-metre mark for the fifth time since 1963, flooding several low-lying areas and even forcing operations to pause at Delhi’s oldest cremation ground, Nigambodh Ghat.

Weather Alerts in Delhi-NCR

According to IMD’s nowcast warnings:

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad: Yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms.

Gurugram: Orange alert for moderate rainfall.

The capital is expected to witness thunderstorms with rain, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 33°C.

Yamuna Levels Cross Danger Mark

By 11 pm on Wednesday, the Yamuna was flowing at 207.44 metres—nearly 1.5 metres above the evacuation threshold and close to the 207.49m level recorded during the 1978 floods. Wednesday’s rainfall also pushed this season’s total rainfall past 1,000 mm, far above the annual average of 774 mm.

Travel and Flight Operations

While Delhi Airport has not yet issued any advisory, SpiceJet warned passengers about possible delays, stating that departures, arrivals, and connecting flights may be affected due to bad weather.

NCR Impact: Schools Shut, Waterlogging

Continuous rainfall has caused major waterlogging in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. Schools in Noida and Ghaziabad remained closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

North India Weather Crisis

Punjab:

Worst floods since 1988; death toll rises to 37.

State government releases ₹71 crore for relief.

Schools in Chandigarh, Patiala, Rupnagar shut till September 7.

All government and private-aided colleges closed from September 4–6.

Overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers continue to flood towns and villages.

Himachal Pradesh:

Landslide in Mandi’s Sundernagar kills 7.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu orders evacuation of Manimahesh Yatra pilgrims with Air Force assistance.

All schools and colleges closed till September 7.

Police units put on high alert for rescue and traffic management.

Jammu & Kashmir: