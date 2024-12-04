December 5 Public holiday here in Punjab

On 5 December, a public holiday has been declared in the Sheikhupura district that coincides with the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-139 Ferozewala. The decision was taken for an easy electoral process where voters can participate in the by-election.

The PP-139 seat became vacant following the death of Rana Afzal Hussain, who had earlier won the seat in a by-election following the resignation of Rana Tanveer Hussain, who had vacated it. The Deputy Commissioner's Office issued a notification declaring December 5 a public holiday in the district.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has appointed Shahid Imran Marth as the District Returning Officer for the election. The by-election is scheduled for 5 December, and a public holiday will allow residents to go out and vote.

Given this, all institutions of learning and government offices in Sheikhupura district will be closed on 5 December. People are encouraged to contact their local administrations for any updates or further instructions.

