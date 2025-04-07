HM Shah in Srinagar, visits family of martyred Dy SP Humayun Bhat

Srinagar, April 7 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Monday evening after completing his visit to Jammu division.

After landing at the technical area of Srinagar international airport, where he was received by the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, senior army and civil officers, Amit Shah drove to the Humhama area of Srinagar city, where the family of martyred J&K police Deputy SP Humayun Bhat lives.

Humayun Bhat was martyred on September 13, 2023, in the forest area of Kokernag tehsil in Anantnag district while he was fighting a group of terrorists.

Humayun’s father, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, is a retired IGP of J&K, while his mother is a housewife. Humayun left behind his wife and a baby when he laid down his life in the service of the nation.

HM Shah offered condolences to the martyr’s family and assured them that the country will never forget the sacrifice made by the 32-year-old officer for the country.

The Home Minister will stay for the night at the Raj Bhawan in the Chashma Shahi area of Srinagar city.

He will interact with individuals and some delegations at the Raj Bhawan on Monday evening.

He will chair a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday, in addition to another meeting where he will review various developmental projects in J&K.

Home Minister Shah visited the Border Outpost of the BSF ‘Vinay’ in Kathua district on Monday. He addressed BSF troops at the border outpost.

The Union Home Minister told the deployed BSF troops that it is not possible to fully appreciate the difficult circumstances under which the BSF jawans are discharging their duties unless one gets to experience the situation at the border.

“In torrential rain, extreme cold or 45 degrees Celsius heat, you discharge your duties around the year for 24 hours a day. You have to maintain hawk-eye surveillance at the border, and your services have earned BSF honour and prestige in the country, which you truly deserve,” he said.

“We are providing cutting-edge technology to BSF to ensure better surveillance at the border. High mast lights have been installed along the international border, and new barracks have been constructed. As the home minister of the country, I am duty-bound to ensure your well-being and welfare. BSF has a glorious record. All wars fought by India with Pakistan were jointly fought by the BSF,” HM Shah added.

The Home Minister later interacted with the jawans and field commanders and visited the barracks to acquaint himself with the living conditions of the BSF troops.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Home Secretary Gobind Mohan, IB director Tapan Deka, BSF DG and other senior officers accompanied the Home Minister during his border visit.

He later met the families of four policemen martyred while fighting terrorists in Kathua district.

Shah also gave compassionate appointment letters to some of the family members of the martyred policemen.

After completing his 3-day visit to J&K, the Home Minister will fly to New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

