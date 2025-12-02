December 2025 Bank Holidays Full State Wise List Released by RBI

The Reserve Bank of India has released the list of bank holidays for December 2025, giving customers a clear view of when physical banking services will remain unavailable. With December being a busy month for festivals, year end financial planning and travel preparations, customers are advised to take note of state specific closures as well as the nationwide Christmas holiday.

Banks across India will remain closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays. In addition to these regular weekly closures, several regional holidays have been announced based on local festivals and observances. These vary from state to state, which means customers must check their location specific holiday list before planning any in branch financial work.

Throughout December, certain states will observe cultural and religious events including State Inauguration Day, Indigenous Faith Day, the feast of St Francis Xavier, the death anniversaries of important regional figures, Goa Liberation Day and the Losoong and Namsoong celebrations in the northeast. Christmas remains the only holiday in the month when banks across the entire country will be shut.

While online banking, UPI and ATM services will continue to operate, transactions that require branch level processing may face delays. Customers are encouraged to complete important work such as cheque deposits, loan related tasks, KYC updates and account opening procedures ahead of holiday dates to avoid congestion and last minute issues.

Below is the list of December 2025 bank holidays, placed state wise and date wise for easy reference.

December 2025 Bank Holiday List: