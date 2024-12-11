December 12 ,13: Yellow alert for Tamil Nadu; Holidays for schools

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several parts of Tamil Nadu and Chennai from today till December 13, 2024. This has been done due to the heavy rainfall that is expected in these areas in the coming days.

As per weather reports, a low-pressure area will form over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal. Thus, it brings cyclonic disturbance along with heavy rain in that region. Hence, IMD has sounded an alert of heavy rainfall in five districts of Tamil Nadu- Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore from 11 to 13 December 2024.

The areas also include a yellow alert over the Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet districts in relation to heavy rain, and from December 11-12, 2024, a heavy rain alert will remain issued. Puducherry and Karaikal are regions placed under a heavy rain alert.

In the wake of the yellow alert, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the affected areas would probably declare holidays on 11 and 12 December 2024. Chances are high that the holiday will be declared, and an official confirmation is awaited due to the safety of the students and staff members.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and strictly limit travelling unless that becomes necessary. They are advised to listen in on news from local stations and weather reports so that they might be updated on the situation.

