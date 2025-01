Bank Holidays in January 2025: Check the Full List Released by RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of bank holidays for 2025 on Thursday, with holidays varying by state. While some holidays are observed nationwide, many are specific to regional festivals and celebrations. Below is a list of bank holidays for January 2025 in different states:

Bank Holidays in January 2025:

January 1:

Banks closed in Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, and Shillong for New Year.

January 2:

Banks closed in Aizawl and Gangtok for Loosong/Namsoong/New Year.

January 6:

Banks closed in Chandigarh for Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday.

January 11:

Banks closed in Aizawl and Imphal for Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa.

January 14:

Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Kanpur, and Lucknow for Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali.

January 15:

Banks closed in Chennai for Thiruvalluvar Day.

January 16:

Banks closed in Chennai for Uzhavar Thirunal.

January 23:

Banks closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary and Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.

* Banks will also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month for all scheduled and non-scheduled banks.