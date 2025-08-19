August 20 Likely Holiday for Mumbai Schools and Colleges Owing to Massive Rainfall!

Heavy rains have inundated Mumbai, causing unexpected waterlogging in some areas. Such is the intensity of this heavy downpour in the city. Residents of the city are struggling as daily life is facing a massive interruption owing to the same.

Local trains have been suspended along multiple lines, and with the IMD predicting heavy to intense rainfall throughout the city for the next few days, parents are worried about whether they will have to send their kids to school amid such a situation.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hasn't issued any official notification regarding the closure of schools and colleges in the city. But it didn't take much time for the BMC to announce that all schools and colleges that were operating in the afternoon session must be given a holiday on August 19 (Tuesday).

Owing to the severe forecast, the same might happen tomorrow (August 20) as well. With the entire city fully drenched, it won't be advisable for kids to travel to their respective schools on buses, as it might take time for waterlogging to be cleared and for normalcy to be restored.