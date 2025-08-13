August 15, 16 Bank Holidays for Independence Day and Janmashtami?

Indian customers of banks need to schedule their transactions prior to the weekend because there is a series of public holidays between August 15, 2025, and August 17, 2025. The long weekend will impact banking operations in various states with some additional holidays because of local festivals.

Independence Day and Janmashtami Celebrations

August 15, 2025, will be a bank holiday across the nation to commemorate India's 79th Independence Day. It is an important day when India became free from British rule and a historical day for Indians globally. Some states will also celebrate the Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) on the same day, which is an important festival for Parsis.

On August 16, 2025, bank holidays will be observed in the following states: Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Andhra Pradesh. The reason behind these holidays is that Janmashtami and Krishna Jayanthi are important festivals in Hinduism, and banks in these states will be closed so that the employees can enjoy the festivities.

Banks Open in Certain States on August 16

Nevertheless, banks will be open in states such as Tripura, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, and Himachal Pradesh on August 16, 2025, since it is a working Saturday. Banking services will be available for customers in such states normally, while others will only receive these services on the subsequent working day.

Online Banking Services Operational

All online banking services, mobile applications, UPI payments, and ATMs will remain operational as usual during this long weekend except for any anticipated maintenance or technical glitches. All these digital platforms can be used by customers to make their transactions, such as fund transfers, bill payment, and account management.

Several Bank Holidays in August

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, there are 15 bank holidays in August 2025, which differ from state to state. These range from national and local festivals, and customers need to schedule their banking transactions accordingly. Some of the important bank holidays in August are on August 13, when banks remain shut in Manipur for Patriots' Day, and August 15, when banks will remain closed across the country for Independence Day.

Impact on Banking Services

The August 2025 bank holidays will have an impact on banking services such as cheque clearing, branch account help, and NEFT/RTGS transactions. The customers need to schedule their transactions in advance to avoid any problems. Nevertheless, online banking services will work as normal, allowing customers to have another channel to manage their finances.

In summary, the August 15 to August 17, 2025, long weekend will witness bank holidays in a number of states, disrupting banking services. Clients are advised to schedule their transactions accordingly and utilize online banking services for their financial management.

Also read: 4-Day Holidays in Telangana: Schools Closed on August 13, 14, 15, and 16