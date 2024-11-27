Assam Announces 36-Day Holiday List for 2025

The Assam Cabinet has made a series of key announcements, which impact state government employees, farmers, and beneficiaries of various schemes. The decisions were finalized in the weekly cabinet meeting, and the details came out from Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

List of Holidays Increased

The most prominent decision is to expand the list of holidays from the state government to 36 days. This will encompass seven more restricted holidays to be observed by state government employees in 2025. Some of the other holidays include cultural and regional festivals like the Nuakhai Festival, Bir Raghab Moran Divas, and Wangala Festival. Thereby, the restricted holiday Ali-Aye-Ligang festival will now be enjoyed as a public holiday across 11 districts of the state.

