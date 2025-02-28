Uttar Pradesh Holidays March 2025: Holi and Eid Bring Long Breaks

Uttar Pradesh will have a four-day holiday to celebrate Holi and Holika Dahan. During this time, schools, colleges, banks, and government offices will remain closed. These holidays are in line with the Uttar Pradesh government’s calendar.

Holiday Dates

According to the state government, Holika Dahan will be observed on Thursday, 13 March 2025, and Holi will be on Friday, 14 March 2025. This will be followed by the weekend on Saturday, 15 March 2025, and Sunday, 16 March 2025. However, the holiday on Saturday, 15 March 2025, may vary depending on the policies of individual organizations.

Schools and Offices Closed

All schools, colleges, and government offices will be closed during these days. The holiday will also be observed on the day of Holika Dahan, the day before Holi. Banks will also be closed for four consecutive days. Bank operations will resume on Monday, 17 March 2025.

Another 3-Day Consecutive Holiday After 12 Days

Later in March, there will be another three-day holiday. This will include the weekend on Saturday, 29 March 2025, and Sunday, 30 March 2025, followed by an official holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, 31 March 2025.

These consecutive holidays will allow people to celebrate these festivals with family and friends.