Kapil Dev, Kiccha Sudeep, Ashutosh Gowarikar greet Kannada actress Sudha Belawadi on her birthday

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and director Ashutosh Gowarikar were among a host of celebrities from different industries who wished Kannada actress Sudha Belawadi on her birthday on Friday.

On Friday, actress Samyukta Hornad, who is also the daughter of Sudha Belawadi, took to her Instagram page to wish her mother a happy birthday.

Posting a three minute clip of several celebrities from across industries wishing her mother a happy birthday, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, Maaaa :) Few things make me as watching my mom happy-cry. So, I wrangled her favourites from school, college, the film industry, family, and everyone in-between for a surprise video. Picture me buried under a landslide of clips and pictures—love so loud I nearly called for backup. If you’ve met her, you know… it’s next to impossible not to fall in love with her.

Bigggg thanks to everyone who made this her HAPPIEST birthday yet! I’m just the luckiest person on earth.”

Instagram can’t handle the full (over an hour) love. So, here’s three minutes of it.”

In the video clip she had posted, a number of celebrities were seen wishing Sudha Belawadi.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep said, “Hi ma'am, wishing you a very happy birthday. This is completely your daughter's effort. That is very sweet of her. You keep smiling always and that gives us a lot of energy. Keep smiling and keep passing on that energy. Have a great, great birthday and a wonderful year ahead. Looking forward to working with you more.”

Former India Cricket captain Kapil Dev said, “Happy birthday. Lots and lots of love. One of these days I will come and have a south Indian coffee, idly, dosa. Happy birthday. Have a great life. “

Among the several others who wished her were Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowarikar and Kannada actor Golden star Ganesh.

