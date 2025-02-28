Hyderabad Bank Holidays: Holi, Eid-Ul-Fitr, and More in March 2025

The Reserve Bank of India declared a total of 8 holidays for banks across India for March 2025. While local holidays in various states might also affect the no.of days banks remain open, there are a total of eight bank holidays that all banks across the country must follow. Usually, banks will remain closed on Sundays, second, and fourth Saturdays.

Coming to Hyderabad city, the banks will be closed on Sundays, second, and fourth Saturdays. Alongside these, banks will also remain closed on Holi, Eid-Ul-Fitr, and Ugadi. Even though the banks remain closed, it's important to note that customers can still access online banking operations.

List of Holidays in March for Banks in Hyderabad:

March 2nd: Sunday

March 8th: Second Saturday

March 14th: Holi

March 16th: Sunday

March 22nd: Fourth Saturday

March 23rd: Sunday

March 30th: Sunday, Ugadi

March 31st: Eid-Ul-Fitr

It's also important to note that different sectors of banks are available in the city and each of the banks decide when to remain open and when to close.