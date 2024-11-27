November 28, 29: Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Fengal

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has announced that Cyclone Fengal has hit Tamil Nadu states causing heavy rainfall and leading to floods. The low-pressure depressions in the Bay of Bengal are the main cause of this cyclone in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The report says that the rains will be continued for two days, till November 29.

The RMC reports say that there will be heavy to very heavy rains in the coastal areas and moderate to heavy rains in other areas. Chennai and its surrounding districts are also expected to receive heavy rains. The city will be put under yellow alert from November 27 to 29. Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet districts are going to be under yellow and orange alerts from November 27 to 30.

Suburban areas of Chennai are already receiving rain. Heavy rains are expected and residents should prepare for the downpour. The IMD's weather alerts are a very timely reminder for residents to take necessary precautions and stay safe during this heavy rainfall.

