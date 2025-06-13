Air India Flight 171 Crash Survivor Vishwas Kumar Speaks Out: How I Survived

The lone survivor of the ill-fated Air India Flight 171, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, who was seated in Seat 11A, miraculously escaped the deadly crash in Ahmedabad yesterday. He is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital and has shared his harrowing experience.

Vishwas said he didn’t jump from the aircraft. “Shortly after take-off, the plane broke apart. My seat came loose and flung me away from the wreckage. That’s how I escaped the flames that engulfed the aircraft,” he explained to doctors during treatment.

Though he sustained injuries on multiple parts of his body, he is now recovering. Speaking to DD News, he recalled those horrifying moments.

“Everything happened right before my eyes. I thought I was dead when the plane crashed. When I opened my eyes, I found myself trapped in the debris of a hostel building. I slowly walked out of the rubble. My left hand was burned in the fire,” he said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Vishwas at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, enquired about his condition, and was informed by doctors that he is out of danger.

A UK resident, Vishwas had travelled to Gujarat to visit his family. The crash occurred during his return journey.

After the crash, Vishwas—covered in blood—was seen walking toward an ambulance. The visuals went viral online.

The tragic crash on Thursday claimed the lives of 241 passengers. Vishwas was the sole survivor. The crash also killed 24 others who were in the BJ Medical College hostel building that was struck by the aircraft.