Mukti Joddhas likely to give Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata a miss this year

Kolkata, Dec 6 (IANS) It is unlikely that Mukti Joddhas or serving officers from Bangladesh will attend the Indian Army's 53rd Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata. The Eastern Command of the Army celebrates Vijay Diwas every year to celebrate India's decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Every year, since the celebrations commenced, a delegation from Bangladesh, comprising Mukti Joddhas, their spouses, parliamentarians and serving military officers, have participated in events organised over 3-4 days.

The tradition was followed even when the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) under Begum Khaleda Zia was in power in Bangladesh.

On Friday, a programme schedule distributed by the Eastern Command highlighted a visit by war veterans of the Indian Army along with a wreath laying ceremony and military tatoo.

There was no mention of a visit by a Bangladeshi delegation. When asked by journalists if Mukti Joddhas would be a part of the celebrations, Maj Gen Mohit Seth, Major Gen, General Staff (MGGS), Eastern Command, said: "We will let you know."

"During the 1971 War, the Indian Army integrated the Mukti Bahini - of which the Mukti Joddhas were a part - in all operations. Preceding the 13-day war, terrible atrocities were launched by Pakistan on the Bengali nationalists under what was called Operation Searchlight. Thousands of people were killed and injured during this crackdown. Thousands started fleeing East Pakistan and many ended up in the state of West Bengal. During the War that followed, the Indian Army had the Mukti Joddhas as brave friends and the civil population also provided all the support," the MGGS said.

He went on to say how India secured the release of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from a prison in West Pakistan.

"The War ended with the unconditional surrender by Pakistan on December 16, 1971, and by January 1972, Indian troops had started to withdraw from Bangladesh. All Indian troops had left the country in the next three months," Maj Gen Seth added.

Political and military observers said that most Mukti Joddhas have either fled Bangladesh or are maintaining a low profile after the violence that erupted in the country as a lead up to August 5 this year when Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee after stepping down as Prime Minister.

Any attempt by the Mukti Joddhas to attend the event in Kolkata would result in their exposure and possible reprisals by outfits who have all but discarded their, as well as India's role in the creation of Bangladesh.

