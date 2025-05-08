MP: Marriage of 1,119 couples solemnised under Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana in Sagar

Bhopal, May 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday virtually participated in a massive marriage event organised in Sagar district and extended his blessings to the newlywed couples for their happy married life.

The event organised under the Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana witnessed a total of 1,119 couples being married under one canopy. The event was held in the Naryawali Assembly constituency of Sagar.

The Chief Minister said that a total amount of Rs 6.37 crore was allocated, which will be transferred to the accounts of all the couples under the scheme.

He further added that mass marriage programs are excellent examples of harmony, unity, and frugality in society. He said that the marriage of many couples under a single canopy is a symbol of social awareness and changing mindsets.

“Mass marriages are now being gladly and easily adopted by society, which reflects a positive change in the mindset of our society. Such marriage events reduce the financial burden on both the families and further strengthen social unity,” he said.

The Chief Minister also made an affectionate appeal to all to adopt this progressive thinking and to encourage harmony, cooperation, and simplicity in society.

He said that under the Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana, marriages of lakhs of couples have been conducted so far.

“The families should take advantage of all government schemes and move towards a bright future,” he said.

State BJP chief and Khajuraho MP, Vishnu Dutt Sharma, who attended the event, while blessing the bride and groom, said that the government has now taken the responsibility of marrying the daughters of needy families.

“The Madhya Pradesh government has set an example. Due to the lack of money, no poor family needs to take a loan for their daughter’s marriage. The government conducts the daughter’s marriage at its own expense under the Kanyadan Yojana,” Sharma said.

