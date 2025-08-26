Migrant worker from Bihar attacked for wearing saffron towel in Bengaluru; 3 held

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (IANS) Karnataka Police have arrested three persons in connection with the assault on a migrant labourer for wearing a saffron towel on Tuesday.

The incident was reported from the Kalasipalya police station limits in Bengaluru.

The accused have been identified as 30-year-old Tabrez, a resident of Nagawara; 35-year-old Imran Khan, a resident of Banashankari; and 37-year-old Azeej Khan, a resident of Krishnappa Garden in Tilak Nagar.

Police stated that Tabrez works as a mechanic, Imran Khan is a radium cutter, and Azeej Khan is involved in the real estate business.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Slinder Kumar, hailing from Bihar.

The complaint in this regard was lodged by Kumar's manager, Harikrishna.

The accused have been booked under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 302 (intentionally wounding the religious feelings of another person by uttering words, making gestures, or placing objects in their sight), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 3 (5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on August 24 at about 9.30 p.m. When the complainant was monitoring loading and unloading work, two unidentified persons approached one of the labourers, Kumar, and abused him for wearing a saffron towel, and started pushing him around.

When Harikrishna rushed to help the victim and questioned the accused, they allegedly abused and assaulted him as well.

"They tore his shirt, beat him, and warned him against allowing workers to wear saffron towels. One of the accused introduced himself as Bablu before leaving the spot," the FIR read.

The FIR said that the victims suffered minor injuries.

DCP (West) S. Girish said that the police had initially registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR), which was later converted into an FIR.

Sources said that after the attack, the victim approached Hindu organisations. Activists subsequently visited the Kalasipalya police station and demanded justice for the victim and quick action against the accused.

Tejas Gowda, a Hindu activist, stated that it is unfortunate that the incident occurred in the Chikpet Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, represented by BJP MLA Uday Garudachar.

"The Police Department should establish an outpost in the area and send out a clear message that those who come to earn their livelihood from north Indian states should be protected and their safety is ensured," Tejas Gowda demanded.

Further investigation is underway.

