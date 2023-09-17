Men’s ODI WC: Former Scotland coach Shane Burger added to Netherlands coaching staff

Amsterdam, Sep 17 (IANS) Former Scotland head coach Shane Burger has been added to the coaching staff of the Netherlands ahead of the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup to be held from October 5-November 19 in India.

Originally from South Africa, Burger played professional cricket as an all-rounder for KwaZulu-Natal-Inland between 2001 and 2015. He made 3,839 first-class runs, averaging 33.67 and also took 171 wickets with an average of 24.47.

After his playing career was over, Burger became head coach of the Scotland men's team in 2019, where he coached the team to two T20 World Cup appearances in 2021 and 2022. The 2021 edition fetched huge success for Scotland, who beat Bangladesh in the league stage.

Though Scotland didn’t go to the Super 12 stage in Australia, they managed to beat two-time champions West Indies in the group stage. He then left the job with Scotland to be the assistant coach at English county side Somerset since January 2023.

“From my four years in Scotland I do of course know most of the Dutch players and their set up. It is an honour and a privilege to be asked to assist them. I don’t want to be disrespectful to other players and teams over the years but I have got a feeling this is the best team.”

“The experience they bring from playing the Super League is massive. That also showed in the qualification. I am really looking forward working with them in the World Cup,” said Burger in a statement by the Royal Dutch Cricket Association.

The complete coaching staff for the Netherlands at the Men’s ODI World Cup now consists of Ryan Cook as head coach, followed by Burger, Heino Kuhn and Ryan van Niekerk as assistant coaches.

“Shane is a very experienced coach and a welcome addition to our staff. It is fantastic to have Shane joining our coaching staff. He brings all-round expertise and coaching experience at an international level.”

“Having worked with Shane in various capacities throughout the years, I know the value that he can bring to the team with his sharp cricketing brain, terrific work ethic and his values align well with the culture we have built within the group,” said Cook.

Netherlands, who entered the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe on the back of missing several first-choice players, beat Scotland and two-time world champion West Indies on the way of winning their spot for the showpiece event in India. They last played in Men’s ODI World Cup in 2011, which was hosted by India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The ODI World Cup-bound Netherlands squad is currently in a training camp at the headquarters in Amstelveen. On September 19, the squad will leave for Bengaluru to commence its last part of preparation in India. KNCB added that the Netherlands will be playing two matches against a Karnataka state team on September 25 and 27.

Netherlands will travel to Thiruvananthapuram for its’ Men’s ODI World Cup warm-up matches at the Greenfield International Stadium: against Australia on September 30 and against India on October 3. They will open their campaign against 1992 champions Pakistan on October 6 in Hyderabad, followed by facing New Zealand at the same venue on October 9.

