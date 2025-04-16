Man held for killing minor sister-in-law in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 16 (IANS) A man has been arrested on the charges of strangling his 10-year-old sister-in-law to take revenge on his in-laws, police said.

The accused was identified as Mohit Kumar (24), a native of Munger in Bihar.

According to the police, a man lodged a missing complaint at the Palam Vihar Police Station, Gurugram, regarding the disappearance of his daughter, Sania, from his house in Om Vihar, on April 12.

During the investigation, the police team reviewed the CCTV footage and made every possible effort to find the missing girl through various means.

Police questioned the family and relatives of the girl to get more information about her, during which it was found that the deceased's elder sister had left her husband's house due to domestic issues.

Suspecting Kumar's involvement in the crime, the police caught him from Bajghera in Gurugram on Tuesday.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed to the crime.

Kumar said he married the complainant's elder daughter about six years ago, from whom he also has a child.

Kumar told police: "After some time, my wife started living in her parental home, and refused to live with me. I spoke to my in-laws, but they did not pay attention."

"Feeling insulted, Kumar tried to strangle his father-in-law to death but failed," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson for the Gurugram Police, said.

On April 12, the accused lured his sister-in-law, took her to his room in Bajghera and strangled her to death at night, the spokesperson said.

The accused concealed the body in a plastic bag and a shawl, and later dumped it in the drain of Bajghera, police said.

After interrogating the accused, the police team recovered the body from the drain of Bajghera with the help of the State Disaster Response Force.

The police later added the murder charges in the missing complaint registered at the Palam Vihar police station in Gurugram.

