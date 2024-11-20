Maharashtra: Yavatmal residents count benefits of PM KISAN Yojana

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) The farming community in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district is getting the twin benefits of agri-centric schemes and using monetary assistance from both the Central and state governments to bolster their agricultural practices.

Under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana (PM-KISAN) and Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana of the state government, the small and marginal farmers are collectively drawing monetary assistance of Rs 12,000/- per year.

Many of these residents in the Yavatmal district spoke to IANS and shared how this has helped bring a sea change in their lives as well as farming practices.

Bhimrao Sakharam Jadhav, a resident of Nagapur Tehsil in Yavatmal said, “I am getting Rs 6,000 annually under PM KISAN yojana and Rs 6,000 from the Chief Minister's scheme. I am using this to cover my farming expenses.”

“PM Modi has done tremendous work for us. His schemes are highly beneficial for the agricultural community as well as farmers. A huge number of poor farmers are benefiting. We want a double-engine government because we are getting benefits from it,” he added.

Rekha Jadhav, a resident of Nagapur in Tehsil Umarkhed said, “I take advantage of both Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana and Namo Shetkari Yojana. I get Rs 12,000 per year.”

“There has been huge development under BJP rule, Gharkul PM Kisan scheme was launched during BJP tenure. The country has progressed. A lot of development is taking place. What Congress could not do in 60 years, PM Modi did in 10 years,” he further said.

Ramsing Motiram Jadhav, another Nagapur local said, “I get Rs 12,000 per year. It is beneficial. Farming expenses come in handy.

“We are very happy with the work of the Prime Minister. Roads, water and electricity are available. We want our children to get educated and find suitable employment. We need a double-engine government,” he remarked.

