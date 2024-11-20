Rajasthan: Former MLA surrenders in court after SC’s order

Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) Former MLA and BJP leader Giriraj Malinga surrendered in court on Wednesday evening in Dholpur. He has been sent to judicial custody till December 2 by the court.

The Supreme Court, on November 8, had ordered Malinga to surrender within 14 days in the AEN-JEN assault case.

On March 28, 2022, AEN Harshadapati and JEN Nitin Gulati were assaulted at the Bari Discom office in Dholpur. Harshadapati filed a case against Malinga (then Congress MLA) and others on March 29 for assault, and obstruction in government work under the SC-ST Act.

On November 8, a bench of Supreme Court Justices V. Ramasubramanian and Arvind Kumar removed the stay on the High Court order which had granted bail to Malinga. The case will be heard for four weeks after the MLA surrenders.

Soon after the incident, the then Dholpur SP Shivraj Meena was also transferred as there was huge anger among the employees of the corporation after the assault on the engineers.

Malinga surrendered before the then Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava on May 11 however the court granted him bail on May 17.

Girraj Singh Malinga contested the last Assembly elections from the Bari seat on a BJP ticket but lost the election to BSP's Jaswant Singh Gurjar. Earlier, Malinga was an MLA from this seat for 15 consecutive years.

He first became MLA in 2008 on a BSP ticket. He then joined Congress. He became MLA in 2013 and 2018 on a Congress ticket. But, when Congress did not give him a ticket in the last election, he left Congress and joined BJP.

AEN Harshadapati is the son of the Congress leader. Harshadapati is the son of Congress leader Captain Mukesh Valmiki who contested the election on a Congress ticket in 2003.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.