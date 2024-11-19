Maha: Dhule beneficiaries thank PM Modi for 'pucca' house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a flagship initiative of the central government is providing low cost and affordable housing to lower and middle income families across the country. In Maharashtra's Dhule, many residents have reaped benefits of this scheme and are thankful to Modi government for launching a housing scheme, dedicated to poor and lower rung families.

Speaking to IANS, Sangeeta Dharma Chaudhary expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for uplifting her family out of the challenging conditions they faced in their previous home.

"I am very thankful to the Modi Sarkaar for this initiative. Our home was not in a good condition. We used to face many problems in our 'kuccha' house, especially during the monsoon season," she said.

"The Modi government has given us a 'pucca' house and blessed us. I thank PM Modi for all of this," she added.

A couple of other beneficiaries also shared happiness and joy over receiving the benefits of scheme and thanked the Centre.

PMAY, a credit-linked subsidy scheme launched in 2015, is transforming the lives of economically weaker sections by providing permanent homes.

The scheme is designed not only to meet housing needs of people but also to enhance the quality of life for the beneficiaries. With the allotment of new homes, the beneficiaries get access to basic essential amenities like toilets and electricity. They also become eligible for other schemes like Saubhagya Scheme, LPG connections (under Ujjwala Yojana), drinking water, and access to banking services via Jan Dhan accounts.

Launched to provide affordable housing, the scheme operates through two key components: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY-U), targeting urban areas, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G), focusing on rural beneficiaries. These are implemented in collaboration with central and state governments, along with local self-governing bodies.

The government had set a goal of constructing two crore affordable homes by March 2022. PMAY is among the most ambitious housing projects in India's history. Its success has significantly contributed to the government's broader mission of eliminating poverty and ensuring safe and dignified living conditions for all citizens.

The Union Cabinet recently approved plans to extend the implementation of PMAY for an additional five years, from the financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29, with the aim of providing two crore additional houses to eligible beneficiaries.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.