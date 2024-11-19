Football: Eder Militao undergoes successful surgery for torn ACL

Madrid, Nov 19 (IANS) Real Madrid have confirmed that defender Eder Militao has successfully undergone surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on Tuesday.

"Our player Eder Militao has undergone successful surgery today on a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The operation was performed by Dr. Manuel Leyes, under the supervision of Real Madrid Medical Services. Militao will begin his recovery process in the coming days," read the statement by the club.

After consecutive losses at the Santiago Bernabeu at the hands of FC Barcelona and AC Milan, Real Madrid roared back into form with a 4-0 victory over CA Osasuna in their final game before the ongoing November international break but the win was hardly celebrated as injuries threaten the course of the season for the defending champions.

Rodrygo, who has recently suffered from a thigh injury, was forced to be subbed off in the opening exchanges of the game following which Eder Militao was seen screaming in pain in the 27th minute of the game and had to be stretchered off the pitch.

The 26-year-old centre-back missed a majority of the 2023/24 season after suffering an ACL injury on his left leg and has now injured his right knee in a similar fashion. Lucas Vazquez, the team’s backup right wing-back who was covering after Carvajal’s season-ending injury, was also forced to be removed from the game.

Militao is expected to be out for the season alongside Carvajal which has stretched thin the backline of Los Blancos. It is rumoured that head coach Carlos Ancelotti is desperate for the team to bring in defensive recruitments during the January transfer window but it is unlikely as Real Madrid have not made a single signing in the winter transfer window since January 2019.

