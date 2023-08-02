LS adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protests over Manipur violence

New Delhi, Aug2 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. on Wednesday amid protests by the Congress-led opposition on the Manipur issue.

As soon as the House convened for the day, the opposition members from Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Left and other parties entered the well of the House and started raising slogans and displaying placards, seeking the prime minister's presence in the House and his response on Manipur violence.

Midhun Reddy, who was officiating the proceedings in the absence of Speaker Om Birla, allowed Question Hour proceedings.

However amid incessant protests by the opposition members, he adjourned the House at 11:15 a.m. till 2 p.m.

This is the third consecutive day when Question Hour proceedings have been adjourned due to disruptions in the Lok Sabha by the opposition over the Manipur violence issue and prime minister's continued absence from the House. --

