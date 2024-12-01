World AIDS Day 2024: Importance, History, and Significance

December 1st has marked a significant day in the calendar of global health - World AIDS Day. This day commemorates raising awareness about HIV/AIDS, mourning those who have lost their lives due to this illness, and offering support to people living with it. In this article, we will explain the significance, importance, and history of World AIDS Day.

The theme for World AIDS Day 2024 is "Take the right path: My health, my right!" This theme underlines the important role that the promotion and protection of human rights play in fighting the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The WHO is calling upon global leaders and citizens to champion the right to health by addressing inequalities that block progress in ending AIDS.

History of World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day was first observed in 1988 by public information workers James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter employed by the World Health Organization, which operates under the Global Programme on AIDS. It was a conception of the idea so that there could be proper media coverage and enhanced knowledge about HIV/AIDS from the public. World AIDS Day was to be held on December 1st as this would grab some attention following the US elections before the holiday season started.

Importance of World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day is important in creating awareness about HIV/AIDS, a disease that still affects millions of people worldwide. Even though there have been tremendous advances in care, prevention, and treatment, HIV remains a serious threat to public health, especially in low- and middle-income countries. The day emphasizes education, access to life-saving drugs, and the need to eliminate prejudice and stigma against people with HIV.

7 steps to follow will reduce the spread of HIV/AIDS:

Practice safe and sanitary sex

Get regular check-ups

Use Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP)

Steer clear of coming in contact with blood and bodily fluids

Get vaccinated for hepatitis

Avoid sharing syringes or needles

Report to a doctor for STIs

