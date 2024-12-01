AIDS Awareness Walk Held at KBR Park, Hyderabad: Supporting a Cause!

Hyderabad, Telangana, December 1, 2024:

On World AIDS Day, December 1, the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad successfully conducted an AIDS Awareness Walk at KBR Park, Hyderabad, on November 30, 2024. Held from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, the event aimed to promote HIV prevention, support individuals living with HIV, and commemorate those who have lost their lives to the disease.

The walk saw enthusiastic participation from the local community, led by prominent members of the Rotary Club, including President Mr. Chiranjeev Saluja, Founder Mr. Uday Pilani, and Secretary Ms. Dimple Agarwal. Their leadership underscored the importance of raising awareness and fostering empathy towards HIV/AIDS.

Mr. Chiranjeev Saluja highlighted the initiative’s significance, stating: "The AIDS Awareness Walk is a crucial step in breaking the stigma around HIV. It reinforces the need for prevention and compassion, demonstrating the strength of community action in addressing vital issues."

Mr. Uday Pilani, Founder of the Rotary Club, added: "World AIDS Day reminds us of our responsibility to support those affected by HIV, advocate for prevention, and honor the memories of those we’ve lost. This walk symbolizes our ongoing commitment to these goals, and we deeply appreciate everyone who joined us in this noble cause."

Participants wore red ribbons as a symbol of solidarity and commitment. The walk concluded with a breakfast at the Taj Mahal Hotel, Jubilee Hills, allowing attendees to reflect on the importance of HIV awareness and prevention.

This event served as a powerful reminder of the impact of collective action in tackling critical health issues. By organizing the AIDS Awareness Walk, the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad reaffirmed its dedication to building a more compassionate and informed society.