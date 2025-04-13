Use of modern techniques will help health facilities: Haryana CM

Gurugram, April 13 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing the 12th Annual Conference of All India Surgeons’ Association in Gurugram, said on Sunday that innovation in the medical field and the use of modern techniques will help provide health facilities to all sections.

He said this conference is not only a platform to promote innovation in the field of surgery but will also prove to be a guide in making Haryana's healthcare system more robust.

Addressing doctors, the Chief Minister said doctors are often called “God on Earth” and this title is completely correct considering their tireless efforts and dedication.

“Be it an epidemic, an emergency or everyday diseases - doctors stand firm in every situation, working day and night to save lives,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the doctors not only treat the body, but many times also give emotional support to the patients with their words and behaviour.

“It is their experience, empathy and humanity that make them special. In today’s times, when challenges are increasing in every field, doctors are engaged in serving the people while remaining steadfast in their ethical values,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the Indian medical tradition is the gift of personalities like Dhanvantri, Charak and Sushrut and today’s modern surgeons are carrying forward the same tradition.

He said that at present, medical science is progressing rapidly and technologies like robotic surgery, laparoscopic technology, 3-D printing and artificial intelligence have brought a revolution in the field of surgery.

He pointed out that the Haryana government is constantly striving to adopt these state-of-the-art technologies.

“Our aim is that every citizen living not only in urban areas but also in rural areas can get the benefit of these medical facilities,” he said.

He also reiterated his commitment to reduce the cost of surgery and make the facilities available to every section.

He said that Haryana has joined the leading states of the country in the field of health indicators.

“Maternal and infant mortality rates have declined, and work is being done rapidly to establish medical colleges in every district. Special schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Charak Yojana have benefited lakhs of citizens,” he said.

The Chief Minister described all the surgeons, experts and students participating in the conference as ‘invaluable treasures of the country and Haryana’.

