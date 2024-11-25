SS Rajamouli Inaugurates Star Liver Institute

Renowned Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli officially inaugurated the Star Liver Institute, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to advanced liver care and transplantation services, under the guidance of Star Hospitals. The grand event took place at the Nanakramguda Star Hospital in Hyderabad. Rajamouli, the chief guest, praised the management for establishing a world-class institute aimed at providing exceptional liver care.

Also read: Pushpa 2 Wildfire Event in Chennai: Photos

Speaking at the event, SS Rajamouli expressed his pride, saying,"It is a great honour to see an institute like Star Liver Institute established in Hyderabad. The liver is a vital organ, and the creation of a specialized center with world-class facilities for its care will undoubtedly bring transformative changes to many lives. My heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Ravindranath, Dr. Mettu Srinivas Reddy, and the entire team for this remarkable achievement. I am confident that this institute will grow to become a source of pride, not just for Hyderabad but for the entire nation."

Also read: Devi Sri Prasad Fires on Pushpa 2 Producers: "More Complaints Than Love"

The management of the institute highlighted that the Star Liver Institute aims to provide globally recognized liver care services, alongside the highest standards of liver transplantation. The event was attended by prominent figures from the medical field, including Dr. Gopichand Mannam (Managing Director, Star Hospitals Group), Dr. Ramesh Gudapati (Joint Managing Director, Star Hospitals), Dr. K. Ravindranath (Mentor, Star Liver Institute), Dr. Mettu Srinivas Reddy, and Dr. Ramesh Kancharla (Chairman, Rainbow Children’s Hospital).

The dignitaries expressed their gratitude to SS Rajamouli for inaugurating the facility, while guests and medical professionals lauded the hospital’s advanced infrastructure and high-quality services.

Also read: Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya to have ‘over eight hour long wedding rituals’