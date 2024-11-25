Lalan Singh's remarks on minority community 'promotes hatred': Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Monday that Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, remarks on the minority community "promotes hatred".

Tejashwi Yadav's remark came a day after the Union Minister claimed that despite the Nitish government introducing several schemes for the minority community, "Muslims do not vote for JD(U)".

Criticising the Union Minister, the RJD leader remarked, "When Lalan Singh was with us, what did he say about the BJP? Now you all know the kind of language he is using. He is tailoring his words to suit his current political alliances."

Pointing out, Lalan Singh's criticism of key BJP leaders when he was with the RJD, Tejashwi Yadav said: "The media will have the entire recordings of what Lalan Singh used to say about top leaders of the ruling party at the Centre when he was with us. His shift in rhetoric is evident."

Tejashwi Yadav continued his critique of JD(U) leader Lallan Singh and the broader NDA alliance, accusing them of lacking consistency and ideological clarity.

He further condemned the state of governance in Bihar, alleging that issues of development were being neglected in favour of "divisive rhetoric".

"There is no discussion about Bihar's development or real issues. Instead, they are causing chaos to incite violence and spread hatred in the country," he remarked.

Tejashwi Yadav also expressed concerns over what he termed "misuse" of law enforcement.

"The government is misusing the police, turning them into goons and miscreants. The situation in UP, where police have turned into criminals, is deeply unfortunate. We will not allow Bihar to follow that path," he said.

