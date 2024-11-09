10 Anti-Inflammatory Foods for Weight Loss; Desi Diet Secrets

The latest revelation by Vidya Balan about the weight loss journey that she has undertaken, losing a considerably adequate amount of weight and yet not exercising, has generated immense interest in the anti-inflammatory diet, creating questions about the science behind it. In this article, we go behind the covers of the anti-inflammatory diet and explore the best reasons for it, causes of inflammation, and top foods to be included in your daily routine.

What is an Anti-Inflammatory Diet?

An anti-inflammatory diet is a tailored nutrition plan based on food intake that reduces inflammation inside the body. Chronic inflammation has been linked to such debilitating diseases as arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, and many forms of cancer. This diet emphasizes whole, nutrient-dense foods packed with antioxidants, fibre, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals and minimizes pro-inflammatory foods.

Causes of Inflammation

Pre-anti-inflammatory diet wisdom, however, includes knowledge of the causes of inflammation. Some of the most common culprits include:

Poor diet: food that is very processed, high in sugar, and high in salt

Bad lifestyles: cigarette smoking, insufficient physical exercise, and sleep deprivation

Irregular shifts with stress

Stress hormones like cortisol

Genetic predisposition

Top Foods for an Anti-Inflammatory Diet

The following foods include reducing inflammation and even weight loss:

Berries: Berries fill up with antioxidants and anthocyanins, work against inflammation, and improve immunity.

Cruciferous Vegetables: Cabbage cauliflower and broccoli are full of folate, vitamin K, and fibre and help reduce risk factors of heart disease and cancer.

Green Tea: The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory property helps reduce body weight, and inflammatory, or oxidative stress.

Tomatoes: Vitamin C, potassium, and lycopene prevent inflammation in the body and fight the risk of cancer.

Coconut Oil: Helps to prevent oxidative stress and inflammation markers.

Olive Oil: It has Anti-Inflammatory properties for weight loss.

Turmeric: Curcumin reduces the inflammatory effects of diabetes, arthritis, and autoimmunity.

Peppers: Vitamin C and antioxidants enhance general health.

Nuts: Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants reduce inflammation.

Dark Chocolate: Flavanols help keep arteries healthy.

Other Tips to have an Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Drink lots of water

Avoid packaged and boxed foods.

Opt for whole grains instead of white carbohydrates.

Take omega-3-rich foods such as salmon and flaxseeds.

Cook food using anti-inflammatory spices like ginger and cinnamon.

Also read: Vidya Balan and Samantha's Anti-inflammatory diet: How does it work?