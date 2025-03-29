Diabetes and Weight-loss Drug Mounjaro in India: All You Need to Know

Eli Lilly, an American drug giant, just recently released Mounjaro in India. It is a drug that helps people lose weight and control their diabetes. Tirzepatide is the chemical name of the once-a-week injectable drug. It comes to the country at a time when problems from obesity are becoming a bigger problem. The cost of this treatment, on the other hand, might still be too high for most people in India to ever get.

A National Family Health Survey found that about a quarter of Indian men and women are overweight or fat. As of March 5, 2025, an amazing 25 million people are getting care for diabetes.

A 2.5 mg vial of Mounjaro costs Rs. 3,000, and a 5 mg vial costs Rs. 4,375. This amount is equal to Rs. 17,500 per month for a person who takes 5 mg of the drug once a week. In India, where healthcare costs are very important, this price range makes it hard to understand how to pay for it. It's important to know that this medicine is only given to people with type 2 diabetes or fat and health problems like high blood pressure or heart disease.

It controls insulin levels, stops the liver from making glucose, and makes you feel less hungry by slowing down digestion. It does this by acting like two hormones found in the gut: GLP-1 and GIP.

It's true that Tirzepatide helps people lose weight, but health professionals in the country warn about the side effects and high cost. These two things are still making it hard for a lot of people in India to use this drug. A well-known doctor said that two of his patients stopped taking the drug after two months because it was too expensive, and another patient started throwing up so much that they couldn't handle the drug.

It is important to keep in mind that Mounjaro might not be right for everyone, even though it has strong clinical ratings. Mounjaro is not a good place to be for people with type 1 diabetes, serious kidney or liver disease, a history of thyroid cancer, or stomach problems. Women who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant should also not use it.

