Healthcare hiring in India sees surge in intent in H1 2025: Report

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Expanding on the previous year’s trends, healthcare hiring in India is set to increase in the first half (H1) of this year, a report said on Monday, adding that there is a 52 per cent hiring intent in the January-June period -- a 5 per cent increase from July-December 2024.

This is driven by advancements in digital health solutions, the expansion of diagnostic services, and the growing need for specialised care professionals, according to the report released by TeamLease Edtech.

The healthcare market is projected to reach $638 billion by 2025, creating abundant opportunities for job seekers.

Metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai are witnessing a significant surge in healthcare hiring, according to the report.

With hospitals and healthcare providers integrating AI-driven diagnostics, telemedicine, and data-driven treatment models, the demand for skilled professionals has intensified, said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease Edtech.

Additionally, increased investments in research and medical infrastructure are fuelling opportunities in emerging healthcare hubs, Rooj added.

The demand for healthcare professionals in India is witnessing a significant shift, with the highest need for Medical Transcriptionists observed in Bengaluru, where demand stands at an impressive 65 per cent.

Delhi follows closely with a 60 per cent demand for clinical data analysts. Other key roles also show notable interest, such as pharmacy technicians in Gurugram at 58 per cent, phlebotomists at 55 per cent, and dieticians at 51 per cent.

Interestingly, tier 2 cities are emerging as vibrant hubs for the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

As aspiring professionals consider pursuing careers in the healthcare industry, several certification courses are gaining prominence.

These in-demand programmes include Applied Clinical Data Analysis, Medical Reference Application, Pharmacy Technician Certification, Data Management, Clinical Documentation Software Training, Laboratory and Phlebotomy Software, and Automated Transcription Applications, among others.

These certifications are not only enhancing skill sets but also aligning industry professionals with the growing needs of the healthcare landscape, said the report.

