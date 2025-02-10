Lose 17 Kilos Weight in 60 Days Using This? Viral Obesity Myth Debunked!

Obesity is one of the existing conditions that’s bothering scores of people in India. Lack of proper diet control and not doing physical exercise as recommended by doctors are considered the prime factors for individuals struggling to lose weight.

Naturally, there will be desperation among people to lose weight, and are likely to get tempted by any solution that appears to solve this problem quickly. As a result, a lot of health tips and videos are made online of people claiming to have lost weight by following herbal remedies.

One such claim was recently made by an Instagram nutritionist. Using saunf, cumin, ajwain, and cinnamon, the video that went viral on Instagram talks about a medical drink that can help people lose 17 kgs in 60 days.

If one goes by science, the recommended and healthy way of losing weight is shedding 0.5-1kg per week. At this rate, it will take 4-5 months for an average person to lose 17 kgs of weight. In the Instagram clip, it was mentioned that using 50 grams of saunf, 50 grams of cumin, 20 grams of carom seeds, and 3-4 sticks of cinnamon would help lose 17 kg of weight in 60 days.

However, the ingredients mentioned in the clip - saunf, cumin, ajwain, and cinnamon, definitely have some health benefits and will aid in overall well-being. However, the claim that one can lose 17 kgs in 60 days by preparing a medical drink out of these ingredients is False.

Attempting rapid weight loss can have deteriorating effects on the human body. It can lead to muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies, and other health issues. Usually, the body needs time to adjust to changes in weight, and taking extreme steps to lose weight can result in permanent damage to your metabolism.