Vidya Balan and Samantha's Anti-inflammatory diet: How does it work?

So, have you ever been fed up with trying out all fad diets and exercise routine programs without showing real weight loss? Well, don't worry; you are not alone in that case. Many people and even celebrities like Vidya Balan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu won the race by following an anti-inflammatory diet. But what is this diet and how does it work?

The body's response to injury, disease, or stress is inflammation. Chronic inflammation may contribute to or aggravate many health problems, such as weight gain, fatigue, and digestive disorders. According to nutritionist Debjani Gupta, "Inflammation is built-in as a response system that reacts to external stimuli that may harm us."

The Anti-Inflammatory Diet

This diet more or less is an anti-inflammatory diet rather than a calorie-reduction diet and that has been done by the addition of anti-inflammatory foods and removal of pro-inflammatory foods. The experts say that it is rich in fruits like berries, vegetables like spinach and turmeric, ginger, brown rice, and millet, nuts, seeds, olive oil, three rich foods, flax seeds, chia seeds, and fish, aromatic spices like turmeric and garlic, and pre-and probiotics in the form of pickles, fermented food, and curd.

Another important thing is to stay away from processed and junk food, sugars, gluten in case of intolerance, lactose in the case of intolerance, and oil seeds of high Omega-6. According to Dr. Archana Batra, "Anti-inflammatory diet varies according to individual requirements." "These diets are specialized for one's needs. For example, if a person is gluten intolerant then they should eliminate gluten."

Symptoms of Inflammation

If you find it difficult to lose those extra pounds, feel tired all the time, face gut problems, get ill too often, or develop infections, you are perhaps experiencing inflammation in your body. According to Debjani Gupta, inflammation can be acute or chronic. Acute inflammation occurs whenever there is an injury or trauma, which is quite common. However, chronic inflammation, if it persists, will cause health problems.

Testing for Inflammation

You must consult a doctor to know if you have inflammation. Tests like High-sensitivity C-reactive Protein (hs-CRP), Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR), Vitamin-D, and Homeostatic Model Assessment for Insulin Resistance (HOMA-IR) indicate inflammation.

Celebrity Endorsements

Some Indian celebrities that have publicly claimed as endorsers of weight loss through the anti-inflammatory diet include Vidya Balan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Vidya Balan shared her video while sharing that this diet supported her to lose the weight she had been carrying for some years. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shares in one post that she strictly followed the "anti-inflammatory diet.

An anti-inflammatory diet may present a promising avenue for losing weight and living a healthy life in general. Knowing what causes inflammation helps individuals make the right choice by incorporating anti-inflammatory foods into their diets while avoiding pro-inflammatory foods, which may go a long way in causing much improvement. However, before the incorporation of this diet, individuals should seek advice from a health provider as most people may require tailored approaches.

