Ram Gopal Varma's Niece Shravya Varma and Badminton player Srikanth's pre-wedding fun!

This is a time of fun and frolic for the Telugu cinema industry as Badminton ace Kidambi Srikanth will get married to celebrity fashion designer Shravya Varma. The pre-wedding frolic has already begun as eminent cine celebrities from the sports world are making their presence felt.

For the past few months, Shravya Varma, who is the niece of the noted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, has been dating Srikanth. Now reports have it that engagement in August has paved the way for a big-wedding exercise.

The recent hosting of the pre-wedding saw the popular anchor Suma acting as the showstopper, entertaining the guests with her lively energy. The celebration's photos and videos have gone viral with many celebrities extending their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the soon-to-be-married couple.

Shravya Varma is one of the most respected fashion designers and also a film producer who has worked with stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Vaishnav Tej. She will soon be dressing Rashmika Mandanna for The Girlfriend. As the wedding ceremony approaches, fans are abuzz with excitement at the prospect of Kidambi Srikanth and Shravya Varma's marriage.

