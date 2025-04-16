Anu Aggarwal calls Aashiqui her ‘baby’ as she shares why the film is extremely close to her heart

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Anu Aggarwal, the iconic star of the cult classic "Aashiqui," opened up about her deep connection with the film, calling it her ‘baby’ and ‘lifeblood.’

In a heartfelt conversation, she shared the personal significance Aashiqui holds for her and why the film continues to resonate so deeply in her heart.

Recalling her ‘Aashiqui’ days, Anu told IANS, “When I joined Aashiqui, it wasn’t a successful film at the time. Mahesh Bhatt wasn’t known as a commercial filmmaker back then—he was more of an art-house director venturing into his first mainstream project. So, for me, Aashiqui wasn’t just a film I worked on—it became something I helped shape and build. It’s incredibly personal to me. It’s like my baby, my lifeblood. That project is extremely close to my heart.”

The actress also shared her thoughts on the new leads of the franchise’s third installment. When asked about the advice she would offer to actors joining a project like Aashiqui, Anu Aggarwal shared, “I’d say this, not out of arrogance, whether it’s about me, Mahesh Bhatt’s films, or even T-Series—anyone who joins Aashiqui is becoming part of a legacy. And when you step into a legacy, half your battle is already won. A huge audience will come to watch you purely because it carries the Aashiqui name. That’s why newcomers should feel grateful and respectful toward the opportunity they've been given.”

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela have been roped in to headline ‘Aashiqui 3.’ Anurag Basu's directorial will mark Sreeleela’s Bollywood debut. The much-anticipated film, which still awaits its official title, had to drop its initial name, ‘Aashiqui 3,’ due to legal complications. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the movie is expected to showcase a gripping love story. The film is set to release during Diwali 2025.

Speaking of Anu Aggarwal, the actress is widely known for playing Anu Verghese opposite Rahul Roy in the romantic drama Aashiqui, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. She is also known for her work in projects like “Khal-Naaikaa,” “The Cloud Door,” and “Thiruda Thiruda.”

