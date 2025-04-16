Trump’s Trade War: US Raises Tariffs on Chinese Goods to 245%

In a significant escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China, the Biden administration has imposed sky-high tariffs, reportedly reaching up to 245% on products imported from China. The move comes as Washington intensifies pressure on Beijing amid ongoing disputes over trade practices and national security concerns.

China has responded strongly, directing its domestic airlines to suspend any future deliveries of aircraft from American manufacturer Boeing. In addition, Chinese aviation companies have been told to halt all purchases of aircraft components and related equipment from the U.S., dealing a blow to the American aerospace industry.

Chinese officials didn’t mince words in their response. A spokesperson from the Foreign Ministry emphasized that China won’t shy away from a trade confrontation if necessary. “If the United States truly seeks a resolution, it must stop using coercive tactics and approach talks with sincerity, mutual respect, and fairness,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, through White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, expressed willingness to strike a deal, but only if China takes the initiative. "The onus is on China to step forward. We hold the leverage, and they need access to our markets far more than we need theirs," Leavitt stated, quoting Trump directly from a recent meeting.

Despite Trump often speaking of Chinese President Xi Jinping with a measure of personal admiration, the trade standoff has shown no signs of de-escalation. Both sides appear entrenched in their positions, each accusing the other of unfair practices.

The latest hike in tariffs against China is part of a broader strategy that has seen Washington impose higher duties on multiple countries. However, most other nations were granted a temporary reprieve, while China bore the brunt of the harshest measures.

As the world watches the economic chess match unfold between the two superpowers, industries on both sides are bracing for impact—and hoping for a return to the negotiation table before things spiral further.