Pushpa 2: Devi Sri Prasad Dropped from Pushpa: What Went Wrong?

In what can only be described as a massive blow to his career, music director Devi Sri Prasad has been removed from Pushpa 2, a high-profile pan-India film with a staggering marketing budget of up to Rs 1000 crores. Given the scale of the project, this move is nothing short of an insult, especially considering Devi's longstanding relationship with director Sukumar.

Devi and Sukumar share a strong professional bond—one that has lasted through multiple successful collaborations, and they even co-produced a film together. To say that Pushpa without Devi is unimaginable would be an understatement. So, why was Devi dropped from the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, despite his deep connection with the director?

The Real Reason Behind the Exit

According to reliable industry sources, the decision to part ways with Devi didn’t come from Sukumar, but rather from the film's leading star, Allu Arjun (commonly known as Bunny). The story goes that after the first half of Pushpa 2 was finalized, Bunny handed over the music responsibilities to Devi. However, Devi allegedly became distracted by his stage performances, which reportedly took priority over the film’s work.

This apparent lack of commitment to Pushpa 2 angered Bunny, who is said to have expected a higher level of dedication from the team. Sources claim that a director close to Bunny further fueled the situation by questioning whether Devi was truly prioritizing Pushpa 2, or if his focus had shifted to his live shows and concerts. With the immense pressure to meet tight release deadlines, Bunny reportedly took these concerns to heart, prompting him to make the tough decision to reassess the music team.

A Shift in the Music Team

The outcome was the reassignment of Devi’s duties to a new trio of music directors. Sukumar, despite his history with Devi, found himself in a difficult position. Sources reveal that the director was unable—or perhaps unwilling—to intervene in the situation, leaving Devi to exit the project quietly.

In fact, Devi himself is said to have approached Sukumar to discuss the matter, but Sukumar’s reportedly indifferent response led to a quick and unceremonious departure. What was once a strong working relationship seemed to crumble under the pressure of time and external influences.

A Brewing Issue

It’s worth noting that this issue didn’t arise overnight. Rumors suggest that the tension between Devi and the Pushpa team had been building for some time. Despite their past collaborations, the demands of such a high-stakes film like Pushpa 2 likely tested the limits of their professional relationship.

While it’s difficult to pin down exactly how much of this situation can be attributed to Devi’s alleged focus on his concerts or to Bunny's desire for a more hands-on approach to the film’s music, one thing is clear: Pushpa 2 has seen a major shake-up in its music department, with the fallout of this decision impacting not just the production, but also the dynamics between the creative forces behind it.

Devi Sri Prasad’s exit from Pushpa 2 marks the end of an era, and with the film slated to be one of the biggest releases of the year, it raises questions about the influence of stars in creative decisions and the delicate balance required to manage long-standing professional relationships.