Prabhas Lord Shiva look leaked; new look for Kannappa?

Telugu superstar Prabhas is the latest victim of social media leaks, as a picture of his latest forthcoming project has surfaced online. The image has gone viral where Prabhas is seen in a stunning Lord Shiva-inspired avatar.

Prabhas in the leaked picture is flaunting Vibhuthi on his forehead, with a heavy Rudraksha garland adorning him, which gives out a very spiritual feel. The uncertainty over the project has generated much curiosity among the fans as they eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of Prabhas's new look.

Prabhas has three movies lined up. Raja Saab, Kannappa, and Fauji are the three under his belt. Speculations are rife as to which of these films belongs to this avatar. Netizens are trying to guess the project, but so far, there is no word from the makers.

The fans of Prabhas are going ga-ga over the leaked image and are flooding the timelines of social media with a discussion about it. The character look of the actor as Lord Shiva is infusing a lot of eagerness among the audiences about his following release.

Though the title of the film is still kept under wrap, one thing is sure- Prabhas' dedication towards his craft and his willingness to experiment with different roles have made him Tollywood's most loved actor.

